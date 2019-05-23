Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Stumbling in May
Biagini gave up a run on a solo home run over 1.2 innings of relief in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
It's the second straight appearance in which a Boston hitter has taken Biagini yard, and the right-hander has been charged with runs in four of his last seven outings. His 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 22 innings are still solid, and he'll likely remain in a high-leverage role for Toronto given the team's lack of other reliable options.
