Biagini (0-2) got the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks as the Blue Jays fell 5-3.

Getting the nod in place of the injured Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Biagini was knocked around by Boston's talented lineup and was chased after 4.2 innings and 90 pitches in the defeat. He has a 7.98 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP in his three starts this year, so he wouldn't be in the fantasy conversation even if he did have a secure spot in the Blue Jays' rotation.