Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Takes loss Sunday
Biagini (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Athletics.
Biagini took a tough loss Sunday, failing to record an out in the fifth inning before being lifted from the game. The bullpen didn't offer up any assistance, as Danny Barnes replaced Biagini only to allow his inherited runners to score. The 27-year-old right-hander sits with a 7.71 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 18.2 innings of work this season. Biagini will need to put together a better performance in his next scheduled start against the Phillies on Saturday if he hopes to earn his first win of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Start pushed back to Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Gets another start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Takes loss against Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Favorite for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...