Biagini (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Athletics.

Biagini took a tough loss Sunday, failing to record an out in the fifth inning before being lifted from the game. The bullpen didn't offer up any assistance, as Danny Barnes replaced Biagini only to allow his inherited runners to score. The 27-year-old right-hander sits with a 7.71 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 18.2 innings of work this season. Biagini will need to put together a better performance in his next scheduled start against the Phillies on Saturday if he hopes to earn his first win of the season.