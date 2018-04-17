Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: To make spot start
Biagini will be recalled to make the start in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star reports.
Biagini has made one start at Triple-A Buffalo this season, tossing five scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four. He'll be called up to make a spot start Tuesday and figures to head right back down to the minors following the game. Biagini made 18 starts for the Blue Jays in 2017, but accrued a 5.34 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 119.2 innings.
