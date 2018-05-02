Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Will start on Thursday
Biagini will take the hill for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Biagini will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Thursday's outing. Over one start with the major-league team this season, Biagini allowed three earned runs off six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings against Kansas City on April 17.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Allows three runs in season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: To make spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Out of mix for rotation spot•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Spot in rotation in doubt•
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...