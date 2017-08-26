Biagini will start against the Twins on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Biagini was officially named the starter for Sunday's series finale just a day after rejoining the big-league club from Triple-A Buffalo. His last start for Toronto came against the Red Sox in early July, that proved disastrous for the right-hander -- he allowed seven earned runs off 10 hits and a pair of walks over 5.1 innings -- which shifted him into the bullpen and eventually down to Buffalo a month later. Since joining the Triple-A squad, Biagini has been stretched out as a starter, totaling 17 innings over four starts with a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14 strikeouts. Moving forward, the 27-year-old could wind up staying in the rotation for the near future as Aaron Sanchez continues to recover from a finger injury.