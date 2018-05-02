Biagini will take the hill for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Biagini will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Thursday's outing. In one prior start with the major-league team this season, Biagini allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings against Kansas City on April 17.