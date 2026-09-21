The Blue Jays designated Mantiply for assignment Monday.

Mantiply has a minor-league option remaining, but Toronto opted to drop him from the 40-man roster entirely to open up a spot on the active roster for right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Baltimore. Over 25 appearances out of the Toronto bullpen this season, Mantiply submitted a 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in 27 innings while notching two wins and one hold.