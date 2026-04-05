The Blue Jays selected Mantiply's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Mantiply signed a minor-league contract with Toronto in early March, but he wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster. The veteran reliever thus began the campaign with Buffalo, pitching in two games and allowing one run while posting a 3:0 K:BB over 3.2 innings. Mantiply should occupy a low-leverage spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen. The team was able to clear room for him on the 40-man roster by transferring Cody Ponce (knee) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) to the 60-day IL.