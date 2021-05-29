Panik went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Cleveland.

Toronto's offense mainly came from the bottom half of the order, with Panik delivering the game's lone homer in the third inning. The 30-year-old recently missed two weeks with a strained left calf. Panik is slashing .262/.286/.377 with a homer, seven RBI and four runs scored across 63 plate appearances after a big game Friday. He's still more likely to feature in a bench role, as Marcus Semien's hot play hasn't allowed many chances for Panik to fill in at the keystone.