Blue Jays' Joe Panik: Earns roster spot
The Blue Jays officially purchased Panik's contract Sunday and added him to their 40-man roster, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Panik was attending spring training with Toronto on a minor-league deal that contained an opt-out clause for March 15, so the Blue Jays were forced to make a decision on his status even while the MLB season remains suspended. The Blue Jays placed pitcher Yennsy Diaz on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Panik. He'll offer Toronto some veteran depth up the middle behind second-year starters Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette.
