Blue Jays' Joe Panik: Favorite for bench job

Panik appears to be a favorite to win a spot on the 26-man roster, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

Despite the fact that the 29-year-old has essentially only ever played second base in the majors -- Panik saw action at first base for one game in 2018 -- he was a shortstop in the minors, and the Jays see him potentially filling a utility role similar to what Eric Sogard handled last season. Panik's contact skills could make him a useful bench bat and a left-handed complement to Brandon Drury as a reserve, but he's posted an OPS north of .700 only once in the last four years, so Panik will likely need to show he can provide depth at multiple positions to break camp in the majors.