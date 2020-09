Panik will start at third base and will bat fifth Wednesday against the Yankees.

Panik will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, as Rowdy Tellez's knee injury has indirectly opened up an extra spot for him in Toronto's starting nine in the short term. After going 10-for-21 with six walks in his last seven games, Panik will be rewarded with an assignment in the No. 5 spot in the batting order, the highest he's hit all season.