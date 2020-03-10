Blue Jays' Joe Panik: Keeps raking

Panik got the start at second back and hit second in Monday's split-squad game against the Pirates, going 2-for-3 with a caught stealing.

The 29-year-old came into camp as a non-roster invitee, but a .375/.476/.750 slash line through eight spring games has put Panik in position to win a spot on the Jays' bench. The club has a great deal of success reviving Eric Sogard's career in a similar spot last year, but fantasy GMs will likely want to see Panik string together some hits in the regular season before taking the plunge.