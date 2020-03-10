Blue Jays' Joe Panik: Keeps raking
Panik got the start at second back and hit second in Monday's split-squad game against the Pirates, going 2-for-3 with a caught stealing.
The 29-year-old came into camp as a non-roster invitee, but a .375/.476/.750 slash line through eight spring games has put Panik in position to win a spot on the Jays' bench. The club has a great deal of success reviving Eric Sogard's career in a similar spot last year, but fantasy GMs will likely want to see Panik string together some hits in the regular season before taking the plunge.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....