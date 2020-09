Panik is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The Blue Jays have largely been getting by with a platoon of Joe Panik and Santiago Espinal at shortstop after Bo Bichette (knee) went down with an injury Aug. 15, but the deadline-day acquisition of Jonathan Villar likely pushes both Panik and Espinal back into full-time bench roles for the foreseeable future. Panik has posted a career-worst .555 OPS through 66 plate appearances this season.