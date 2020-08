Panik remains out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Since Bo Bichette (knee) moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Panik has started at shortstop in only one of the Blue Jays' five games. Meanwhile, Santiago Espinal will pick up his third straight start at the position in the first game of the doubleheader, suggesting that the Blue Jays may view him as the primary replacement for Bichette.