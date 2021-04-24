Panik got the start at third base and hit seventh during Friday's win over the Rays, going 1-for-4.

The veteran infielder has started three of the last five games, filling in at the hot corner each time, and he hasn't cost himself opportunities by hitting .300 (9-for-30) with three RBI to begin the season. Both Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette have been struggling defensively, so Panik could continue to get more work in the short term, but he's not a viable long-term replacement at either third base or shortstop.