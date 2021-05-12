Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Panik (calf) fielded grounders and took batting practice Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Panik was forced to the injured list last weekend with a strained left calf, but his ability to resume baseball activities less than a week later offers hope that he'll avoid a lengthy stay on the IL. The 30-year-old had been serving as a utility infielder for Toronto prior to sustaining the injury, batting .226 with no home runs across 54 plate appearances.