Panik is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

The absences of Bo Bichette (hamstring), Randal Grichuk (back) and Travis Shaw (personal) allowed Panik to start the past three games, but he'll retreat to the bench in the series finale with Bichette back in action. Panik has appeared in four contests in total for the Jays, producing two hits in 11 at-bats.