Blue Jays' Joe Panik: Signs with Blue Jays

Panik signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

After a slow start to the season, Panik was released by the Giants in August prior to being picked up by the Mets. Overall, the 29-year-old hit .244/.315/.336 with five home runs over 142 games between the two teams. He'll get the chance to compete at major-league spring training, but it's unclear how much time he'll see in the majors in 2020 after back-to-back disappointing seasons.