Panik is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Panik will sit for the second day in a row with the Orioles bringing another southpaw (Tommy Milone) to the hill, but the 29-year-old still may be headed for a large-side platoon role at shortstop after Bo Bichette (knee) shifted to the injured list Sunday. Santiago Espinal and Brandon Drury should see reps at the position versus right-handed pitching.