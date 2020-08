Panik will start at shortstop and will bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles.

Set to make his third straight start, Panik has seemingly supplanted Santiago Espinal as the primary option at shortstop while Bo Bichette (knee) is sidelined. Panik is batting .204 with no home runs or steals across 58 plate appearances this season, so he's more of an AL-only consideration at this point.