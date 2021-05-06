Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Panik would be sent in for an MRI after the infielder experienced tightness in his left calf muscle during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Athletics, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Panik, who started at first base and went 0-for-3 on the night, was lifted in the top of the eighth inning after tweaking his calf while running out a groundball in his plate appearance an inning earlier. The Blue Jays should have a clearer idea on the extent of Panik's calf issue once he gets further imaging, but he could be at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list.