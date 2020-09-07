Panik went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run Sunday in the Blue Jays' 10-8 win over the Red Sox.

Panik feasted on Boston's beleaguered pitching staff during the five-game series, supplying seven hits and drawing four walks. Though he started in four of those contests, Panik is expected to remain on the bench more often than not when all of Cavan Biggio, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar are healthy and available. The veteran will return to the bench for Monday's series opener versus the Yankees.