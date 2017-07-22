Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Back from DL on Saturday
Smith (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith ultimately missed just over a month of action due to a bout of shoulder inflammation, but he seems to be back to full health now after a few rehab appearances. He'll look to reclaim his spot as the top setup man for closer Roberto Osuna as he and Chris Smith enter the fold to replace Jeff Beliveau and Aaron Sanchez (finger) on the active roster.
