Smith (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The reliever is reportedly with the team already, but given how overworked the bullpen is at the moment, the Blue Jays will wait a day to activate Smith. No word has come forth as to what the corresponding move will be to get him on the active roster, but things should clear up as Saturday's game time approaches.