Smith (shoulder) will join the team in Cleveland on Friday after partaking in another rehab appearance, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Smith has been out since June 14 with right shoulder inflammation, but appears to be coming to the end of his stint on the disabled list. He will make his third rehab appearance in the minors after pitching Friday and Monday with Triple-A Buffalo. Barring any setbacks, Smith should be able to slide right back into his role out of Toronto's bullpen, earning high-leverage situations upon his arrival.