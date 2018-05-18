Blue Jays' Joel Espinal: Handed 80-game suspension

Espinal was given an 80-game suspension due to the use of a performance-enhancing drug, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The exact substance was Stanozolol, which is one of the most common steroids that professional baseball players get busted for. The 21-year-old was currently playing at the High-A level with Dunedin. He will be eligible to return in early August.