Kuhnel was designated for assignment Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnel made his way to Toronto's organization after being DFA'd by the Astros in April, and he'll once again be put on waivers with Friday's move. He'll give way to Ryan Burr -- who was traded from the Phillies on Thursday -- on the 40-man roster. If Kuhnel clears waivers, he'll likely remain in the Blue Jays' farm system.