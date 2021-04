Payamps was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The Blue Jays sent Payamps to their alternate training site Sunday, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen after Tyler Chatwood (triceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Payamps made his team debut against the Yankees on Saturday and allowed no hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.