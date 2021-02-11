Payamps was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks in November, and he'll now be joining the Blue Jays after being DFA'd by the Red Sox last week. Payamps appeared in two games in each of the past two seasons for Arizona and allowed three runs on six hits with a 5:6 K:BB over seven innings.