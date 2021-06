Payamps' back has been "so-so," which has led the Blue Jays to not use him recently, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Payamps hasn't pitched since June 17, and manager Charlie Montoyo revealed Friday that the right-hander's lack of usage is due to an injury. The issue apparently hasn't been serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the mound.