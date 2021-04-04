The Blue Jays optioned Payamps to their alternate training site Sunday.
Payamps was unlikely to be available for another day or two after he recorded four outs (on 27 pitches) in his team debut in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, so Toronto elected to swap him out in favor of a fresh arm in Tommy Milone, whose contract was selected ahead of Sunday's series finale. The 26-year-old right-hander will be eligible to rejoin Toronto in 10 days, or if the Blue Jays place another player on the injured list before then.