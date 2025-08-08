default-cbs-image
Loperfido (knee) is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Loperfido will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while nursing a knee injury that he picked up in Tuesday's win against the Rockies. Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Myles Straw will start in the outfield from left to right in Friday's weekend series opener.

