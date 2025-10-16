Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Added to ALCS roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido was added to the Blue Jays' ACLS roster Thursday.
Loperfido will take the place of Anthony Santander (back) on the active roster. Loperfido has yet to appear in a playoff game this season, and he's likely to serve primarily as a bench bat or defensive replacement.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Recalled, in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Checking back into lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Remains out Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Not in Wednesday's lineup•