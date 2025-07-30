Loperfido (thumb) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

During the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Baltimore, Loperfido jammed his left thumb on a play at the plate in the fourth inning, though he was able to finish out the contest. The Blue Jays opted to hold him out of the lineup for their 3-2 loss in the second game of the twin bill, but the young outfielder will be ready to go for the series finale. Loperfido has produced a strong 1.017 OPS over 53 plate appearances with Toronto this season, but he could nonetheless be at risk of losing out on a regular role if Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the injured list this weekend as anticipated.