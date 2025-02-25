Loperfido left Tuesday's game against the Cardinals after awkwardly slamming into the outfield wall, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Per Matheson, Loperfido was holding his neck/head area and exited with trainers. He is competing for a starting outfield job this spring.
