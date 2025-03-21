The Blue Jays optioned Loperfido to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Loperfido was thought to be a frontrunner to either play center field if Daulton Varsho (shoulder) wasn't ready or left field if Varsho was on the active roster, but he ultimately didn't make the cut. The 25-year-old has slashed .207/.303/.414 with no home runs and a 9:4 K:BB over 14 games this spring.