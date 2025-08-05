Loperfido went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

All three knocks were singles, but Loperfido still did his share of the damage in a 25-hit, 15-run barrage by the Blue Jays. It's his sixth multi-hit performance in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old is slashing .439/.477/.610 with a double, two homers, four RBI and eight runs. Toronto's outfield is getting crowded with Daulton Varsho back and George Springer (concussion) soon to follow, but Loperfido is making a strong case to maintain a significant role.