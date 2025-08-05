Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Keeps raking in Coors Field rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.
All three knocks were singles, but Loperfido still did his share of the damage in a 25-hit, 15-run barrage by the Blue Jays. It's his sixth multi-hit performance in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old is slashing .439/.477/.610 with a double, two homers, four RBI and eight runs. Toronto's outfield is getting crowded with Daulton Varsho back and George Springer (concussion) soon to follow, but Loperfido is making a strong case to maintain a significant role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Three more hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: X-ray comes back negative•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Smacks second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: On bench versus lefty•