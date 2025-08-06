Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido (knee) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Colorado.
Loperfido exited Tuesday's 10-4 win after getting hit on the right knee by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, but it's not a surprise that the left-handed-hitting Loperfido will be held out Wednesday, particularly with the Rockies sending southpaw Kyle Freeland to the hill. Loperfido could be ready to play Friday versus the Dodgers after a team off day Thursday. Davis Schneider will start in left field and bat leadoff for the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
