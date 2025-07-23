Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: On bench versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Loperfido had been included in the lineup in both of the previous two contests, but he'll head to the bench while southpaw Max Fried toes the rubber for the Yankees. Loperfido will likely see his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching take a hit once Daulton Varsho (hamstring) potentially returns from the injured list later this week.
