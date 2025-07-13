Loperfido (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The left-handed-hitting Loperfido will miss out on a third straight start, but his absence likely has more to do with the Athletics sending a second consecutive lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs) to the bump rather than any concern about his health. Loperfido was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game due to an illness, but he was deployed as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 4-3 loss, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.