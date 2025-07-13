Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Over illness, but out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-hitting Loperfido will miss out on a third straight start, but his absence likely has more to do with the Athletics sending a second consecutive lefty starter (Jeffrey Springs) to the bump rather than any concern about his health. Loperfido was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game due to an illness, but he was deployed as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 4-3 loss, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Scratched with illness•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Delivers first MLB homer of '25•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Drives in run in 2025 debut•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Called up Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Fails to make Opening Day roster•