The Blue Jays recalled Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Loperfido is drawing the start in left field and will bat eighth in Tuesday's series opener versus the Astros. He's hit well when given an opportunity with the big club this season, slashing .358/.409/.506 with three home runs in 30 contests. Loperfido could see reps in the outfield against righties while Bo Bichette (knee) is out, if the Blue Jays elect to use Addison Barger at third base regularly as they are Tuesday.