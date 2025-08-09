Loperfido (knee) is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

It's the third game in a row that Loperfido will not be in the lineup as he continues to nurse a right knee contusion that he suffered against the Rockies on Tuesday. The Blue Jays will start Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Myles Straw in the outfield from left to right.