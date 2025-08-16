Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Loperfido to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Loperfido will yield his spot on the 26-man roster in response to George Springer's (concussion) activation from the injured list. Loperfido had been part of the big-league roster since July 6, slashing .358/.409/.506, but a wealth of talent in the outfield leaves Loperfido as the odd man out.
