Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Sitting again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido (illness) isn't in the starting lineup versus the Athletics on Saturday.
Loperfido was scratched from Friday's contest due to an illness and is beginning on the bench again Saturday. However, it's worth noting that Toronto is facing a lefty starter in the Athletics' Jacob Lopez, so Loperfido may not have started regardless of the illness. It remains to be seen if Loperfido will be back in the lineup for the Blue Jays' final game before the All-Star break Sunday afternoon, as the A's are slated to start another lefty (Jeffrey Springs) in that contest.
