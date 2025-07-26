Loperfido went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Loperfido did his part in a balanced Blue Jays 13-hit attack that saw every starter except Will Wagner collect at least one knock. The steal was Loperfido's first in the majors this season in 14 contests, but it might be his last -- with Daulton Varsho (hamstring) closing in on his return, the 26-year-old might be battling with Davis Schneider to avoid getting bumped back to Triple-A Buffalo. Loperfido has made a strong case to stick around however, batting .351 (13-for-37) with two homers and seven RBI since his early-July promotion.