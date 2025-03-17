Loperfido has received most of the playing time in center field this spring while Daulton Varsho (shoulder) has been limited to DH duties, and the former Astro is the favorite to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day center fielder, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido hasn't done much with his bat in Grapefruit League action, batting .160 (4-for-25) with a 3:7 BB:K and zero home runs, but three of his four hits have gone for extra bases. The 25-year-old struggled at the plate last season as well after being acquired from Houston, but Toronto still believes in his potential after he slashed .256/.352/.498 with 18 homers and 13 steals in 71 games for Triple-A Sugar Land prior to being part of the Yusei Kikuchi deal.