Votto (ankle) is being held out of games with Single-A Dunedin due to lower-back tightness, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

It's considered minor, as the Blue Jays anticipate Votto returning to game action later this week. The veteran first baseman recently returned to games following a long absence with a sprained ankle. Votto should be ready to move up to Triple-A Buffalo soon if he can avoid more setbacks.