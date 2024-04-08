Votto (ankle) began hitting off a tee at extended spring training over the weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Votto also continues to do defensive work as he comes back from a right ankle injury suffered in mid-March. The 40-year-old is slated to go through a full spring training build-up, so he'll remain at extended spring a while longer before eventually being assigned to a minor-league affiliate.